Monica Crowley to Newsmax: Army Parade Kicks Off Yearlong Celebration

A June 14 military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, also will launch a yearlong celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary, Monica Crowley, ambassador and chief of protocol of the United States, told Newsmax on Friday.

The parade will honor military veterans, wounded warriors, Gold Star families, and more while it celebrates the Army's "250 years of history, strength, service and patriotism," Crowley said on "Wake Up America."

The parade is a "national celebration of the renewal of America, celebrating our military history, the Army, and also into the past and the present and well into the future," she added.

The celebration will continue on July 4, when "we'll have another massive celebration here in Washington," Crowley said.

"But it will be a yearlong celebration culminating next July 4 with extraordinary events," she said. "I don't want to get in front of the president in announcing what we have planned, but we have some incredible things for the American people and for the world to celebrate our nation's great birth. Knowing the president, they will be huge."

In addition to military personnel, next week's parade will feature military vehicles and artillery pieces dating back to World War II and the Vietnam era, she said.

"In the air, we may potentially feature an F-22 flyover," Crawley said. "We're going to have a lot of precision flyovers. It's going to be very cool. We're also going to feature missile launchers, so much military hardware, it's going to be absolutely incredible."

June 14 also is Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.

Tickets for the parade are available online for free, and Crowley said the administration is encouraging people to visit the site and register.

"Registration is supereasy, so just go to the website," she said. "Plan your trip to be here because you're not going to want to miss this. This is going to be a true national landmark celebration of the army, of our military, our military veterans, and again, to encourage the next generation to serve."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com