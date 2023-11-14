Rep: De La Cruz to Newsmax: Not Afraid to Stand With Israel

Rep. Monica De La Cruz said she is not afraid of stating her beliefs after Palestinian supporters spray-painted her south Texas office with slogans against her and vowed to continue her support of Israel, the Republican congresswoman told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I stand firmly with Israel, and they don't like that," De La Cruz told Newsmax's "National Report." She added that "they don't like the message that I am giving, which is that the American people stand by Israel. ... I am not afraid, and I will continue to stand with Israel."

One of the slogans spray-painted against her stated "Monica Murders," but the Texas congresswoman declared, "they can say whatever they want about me, but I am going to stand by Israel."

She added that "what we need to do is make changes with these young folks, who are clearly misguided at the end of the day. The true murderers are the Hamas terrorists."

De La Cruz said her office in Texas has video surveillance and that an FBI agent is working to find the person responsible for the slogans and that they are expecting he will be caught, making clear that "we are not going to accept this antisemitism."

She also dismissed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that "Israel has a right to defend itself, and it should defend itself. This will only come to an end when Hamas terrorists fully surrender."

Concerning Palestinians killed in the conflict in Gaza, De La Cruz said that the truth of the matter is that it is the Hamas terrorists who are the ones to blame for those deaths.

She emphasized that Hamas puts "their terrorist activities under hospitals, killing their own people, so at the end of the day, the blood of the Palestinian people is on Hamas terrorists, not Israel."

