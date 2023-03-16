Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: Dems' Hearing Boycott Insulting

Democrats who refused to attend a House Homeland Security Committee field hearing at the Texas border insulted the American people and residents of South Texas by playing political "games," Rep. Monica De La Cruz said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Democrats continue to play games and ignore our national security," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that not only did Democrats on the committee fail to appear at Wednesday's hearing, President Joe Biden still has not visited the southern border.

The hearing was held in McAllen, Texas, which is included in De La Cruz's district, and she said that by ignoring the immigration issue, including the proceedings, Democrats are showing that "they truly do not care about America and about the American community being safe."

"They're ignoring the largest illegal immigration that is happening at our border, ignoring the unprecedented amount of fentanyl that is killing our children all across America," De La Cruz said. "As a mother of two children myself, it's saddens me to see families that have empty chairs at their dinner table because of that."

Democrat lawmakers, including on the Homeland Security Committee, "just don't answer the phone at this point," De La Cruz said. "They don't want to answer to me, and they don't want to answer to the American people. We have a problem down here when there are 35,000 actual drones coming from the cartels that we detect here along the border and our Border Patrol agents only have 31 drones to counter."

By not attending Wednesday's hearing, which included testimony from Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, the Democrats were "exposed," De La Cruz said.

"That's why they didn't show up for work, and when you don't show up for work, if I didn't show up, or you didn't show up for work, you get fired, and that's exactly what should happen in 2024," she said.

