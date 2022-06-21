Rep. Brooks to Newsmax: Trump-Endorsed Britt Also Backed by Democrats

Rep. Mo Brooks slammed Trump-backed challenger Katie Britt as being dishonest as the Alabama runoff election proceeded Tuesday, pointing out that she's the only GOP candidate running in the Alabama Senate runoff who Democrats have also backed.

"We're we're moving in the right direction after Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement [from me]," Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The biggest challenge we've got is that the executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party and other Democrats have endorsed Katie Britt in a Republican primary and that is why [she] got 44 percent in the primary.

"You can imagine the consternation that voters in Alabama have, wondering what in the world it is that Katie Britt has told the Alabama Democratic Party to get their endorsement versus what she has told Donald Trump to get his endorsement. We suspect that there is a pretty significant conflict."

The controversy over Democrats endorsing Britt came after Wade Perry, executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party, announced he was stepping down, and responded to a message on Twitter by state Rep. Allen Farley who was supporting Britt, reports AL.com.

"[She was] super helpful in the Doug Jones thing in 2017 and showed real leadership in supporting the gas tax increase for needed infrastructure improvements," Perry had tweeted, sparking controversy from state Republicans. "I think the world of her. Most 'Dems' understand she just has to 'say' certain things."

Perry's comments were seen as being unclear and how Britt was helpful with Jones, whose campaign he had run.

But Brooks, seizing onto the tweet, told Newsmax that the recall "comes down to whether voters want a true conservative representing them in Washington, but "you're not going to get that with Katie Britt."

Brooks also questioned Britt's donations, telling the program that "you've got four people who put in $15 million to try to buy this Senate seat" for her.

"[That] is a huge sum to spend in the state of Alabama, more than ever been spent before, and we will soon find out whether you can buy the United States Senate seat in the state of Alabama," said Brooks. "If so, why bother having these elections? Just have those four people meet and they can pick our next senator is if that's the way that this election ends up going."

Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rand Paul, R-Ky., have been campaigning with Brooks, and he said that shows "we need a fighter in the Senate and I fit that bill."

Meanwhile, Brooks said he's undecided if he'll vote for Britt this fall in the general election if she defeats him in the runoff race.

"I have a very, very hard time supporting someone in any way, shape, or form that I know to be brazenly dishonest ... quite frankly, we've got too many people like that in the United States Congress now who say one thing on the campaign trail and then do something very, very different once they're in public office," Brooks said.

Brooks acknowledged, though, that he's in a difficult position and that he'll wait and decide about his eventual vote.

"I'm a Republican on the one hand, but I don't want the choice to be between an honest but somewhat liberal Democrat versus a dishonest RINO of a Republican, so we'll see how that plays out and I'll make my decision to cast my vote come November, as I think is in the best interests of our country," he said.

