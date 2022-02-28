Rep. Mo Brooks to Newsmax: Biden's State of the Union Won't Reflect Failures

President Joe Biden will give his first State of the Union address Tuesday at a time when his record shows he has hurt the United States far more than he has helped it, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Monday.

"The Democrats, as a matter of habit, will applaud whatever he does, but on the Republican side, I'm quite confident that we're much more based in reality," Brooks, who is running for the Senate, told "National Report." "I don't know of a single positive thing that Joe Biden, as president of the United States, has done that has helped our country in any significant way."

For example, Brooks pointed to the "botched withdrawal from Afghanistan [and] the closure of the Keystone XL Pipeline, with gasoline prices as a consequence, in part because of that going up over $1 per gallon."

And then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under Biden insisted on imposing mask requirements on COVID, "when we have known for over a year and a half that the science behind this was faulty, and it was wrong," Brooks said.

He added he is also "anxious to see" what Biden will say about a cure for the national inflation rate of 7.5% "that he has thrust upon the American people."

Brooks also said he is "baffled" that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is planning to give a rebuttal to the president's speech.

"It's very interesting to see how in the House of Representatives how far left [Democrats] have truly gone," Brooks said. "Unfortunately, for the United States of America, the socialist party of America has the Democrat Party, at least at the national level in the House and the Senate, what you're seeing with them rebutting their own president's speech gives you an idea as to how wayward they have gone."

Brooks, as a GOP candidate for the Senate, has gotten former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Monday, he slammed reports Trump is also considering an endorsement for his GOP opponent Katie Britt.

CNN reported last week Trump has stopped short of offering a double endorsement in Alabama's primary, but people familiar with the matter said the former president had told Britt he would say positive things about her in both his private and public appearances.

But Brooks on Monday said such reports are nothing more than "rumor."

"You have not seen a single person cited as a source for those things, so basically, what you're seeing is a propaganda effort by the Katie Britt candidacy," Brooks said. "Let's be clear about what Trump world thinks about Katie Britt: They have labeled her 'Alabama's Liz Cheney.' That's not a good thing in Trump world. [Trump] has said that she's not qualified for the office. She's extraordinarily liberal."

