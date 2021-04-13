Rep. Mo Brooks to Newsmax TV: We Must Regain Election Integrity

The Democrats and the radical left are systematically manipulating, thus destabilizing, the election system in the U.S., according to Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. on Newsmax TV.

"We've lost a lot of confidence [in our election system], in part because the election system has so many systemic flaws that were manipulated to end up with deleterious consequences," Brooks told Tuesday's "Stinchfield." "I'm very disappointed in those who seek to undermine our election processes.

"If we don't have honest and accurate elections, then we are no longer a republic, because the bedrock underpinning of any republic is an election system that people can agree with and have confidence in that it reflects the will of the American people."

State legislatures are exclusively tasked with the responsibility to set guidelines for federal elections in each respective state, Brooks noted, adding that is what H.R. 1 and S.R. 1 seeks to dismantle.

"In Article 1 section 4 of the United States Constitution, he said, it is the legislatures and Congress [generally] that's supposed to set all of the laws relating to the times, places, and manner of elections, and so our legislative bodies need to do what they have to do in order to make sure that we have honest and accurate elections," Brooks added.

The commission on federal election reform report, known informally as the bipartisan Carter-Baker commission, was published in 2005 and it remains a guidepost today that should be followed to help solve the election problems we currently face in this country after the 2020 election, according to Brooks.

The commission, he said, included former President Jimmy Carter along with co-chair James Baker who was the White House chief of staff under Ronald Reagan.

"They identified some systemic flaws in our election system that unfortunately, the socialist Democrats exploited to maximum bad effect in the 2020 election cycle," Brooks lamented.

Some of the glaring weaknesses Brooks identified was the lack of voter ID and citizenship proof to vote.

"The commission recommended photo identification because that's one of the weaknesses in our election system," Brooks said.

"They also recommended that we do things to stop non-citizens from voting," he said, adding "including repealing Section 5 of the 1993 Voter Registration Act. That makes it illegal for voter registrars to require proof of citizenship."

"Now you would think that we only want American citizens voting in American elections, but unfortunately there are evil forces that want to do something to the contrary to the detriment of American citizens."

Notwithstanding those examples, the highest vulnerability occurs with mass mail-in ballots, according to Brooks.

"The place where there was the most fraud, according to the commission, bipartisan commission on federal election reform, is the mail-out ballots, absentee ballot system, and so we should minimize that rather than expand it," he said.

Finally, his last point focused on having just one election day.

"Ideally, we should do as Congress said, we set an Election Day," he concluded. "That is in the United States Code. We did not set a week. We did not set a month. We did not set a season, and we ought to restrain voting as much as possible to that Election Day, because those votes are the ones that are the most secure and most likely to accurately reflect the will of the American people."

Rep. Brooks was also recently endorsed by former President Trump in his bid to become senator of Alabama.