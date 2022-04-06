Rep. Mo Brooks to Newsmax: Biden Not Acting Like a Commander in Chief

President Joe Biden, rather than acting as a commander-in-chief should, is displaying weakness through his actions that embolden the United States' foes. Rep. Mo Brooks said Wednesday on Newsmax.

Such weaknesses range from his being overshadowed at the White House on Tuesday by former President Barack Obama to his decisions on the military and Ukraine, and combine to paint the picture of a leader who does not command the respect of Russia and others, the Alabama Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

For example, Biden's defense budget does not take inflation into account and as a result, "it's a significant cut" at a time when national security is a concern, and his call to pause student loan collections is an attempt to answer complaints from progressives, said Brooks.

"What we're seeing in my judgment with the student loans is an effort by the Democrats to buy votes," said Brooks. "I'm one of those that believes that when you sign a contract, when you're indebted to somebody else well, then it's your responsibility to pay that debt burden to the creditor from whom you borrowed the money."

Biden is also making a nod to the progressives with his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and if that is not enough for them "that ought to be a frightening statement," Brooks added.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came under fire during a congressional hearing on Tuesday from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who slammed him over initial estimates stating that Russia would defeat Ukraine in just days, but Brooks said the real blame lies with Biden, as commander in chief.

"Everybody in the Pentagon is subject to the orders and the whims of the commander in chief, so to some degree, the buck stops with Joe Biden," said Brooks. "We need to make sure that in the future we get presidents who understand the seriousness of our international situation and how national security must be first and foremost."

He added that as a military historian, he sees the function of the military to "kill our enemies at minimal loss of life and at minimal expense."

"That is the function of the military," he said. "It's not wokeism. It's not teaching racism through CRT. It's not all these other things. It's being effective at the job of national security, which is killing our enemies when they pop out of their foxholes."

Brooks also discussed former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw his endorsement in the congressman's race for Alabama's seat in the Senate over statements the congressman said about the 2020 election.

Brooks said he likes where his campaign is, considering the left-leaning stances taken by his challengers, and that he likes his chances of winning.

