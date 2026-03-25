Ex-Big Leaguer Johnny Damon to Newsmax: Opening Day Brings 'Butterflies'

Baseball's Opening Day even gives professional players "butterflies," former two-time World Series winner Johnny Damon told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Damon said the excitement and nerves surrounding Major League Baseball's Opening Day remain unmatched — even for seasoned veterans.

"It's mostly what's going through their stomachs," Damon told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride after being asked what's on players' minds for that first game.

"Every time there was an Opening Day, I had butterflies because I wanted to start the season hitting a thousand."

As the MLB season officially gets underway with Wednesday night's game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, Damon said the moment represents a fresh start not just for teams, but for fans eager to see how the long season will unfold.

"It's amazing — it feels like spring training just started, and here we go," he added.

Damon, a two-time All-Star who won championships with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, said parity and competition remain defining features of the league, particularly in the American League East.

"The American League East is going to be a battle," he said, pointing to strong rosters across multiple teams.

He also highlighted standout players such as Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as examples of the league's top-tier talent.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have drawn attention for their deep roster and financial muscle — a common topic across sports media — Damon suggested that no team is guaranteed success in a sport where injuries and momentum can quickly shift the landscape.

Most teams will begin the 2026 season on Thursday.

"Everybody starts 0-0," Damon said. "Getting off to a great start is always huge."

He recalled the Yankees' 2009 championship season, noting how the team surged after key players returned from injury — a reminder that depth and health often determine who contends in October.

For this season, Damon predicted the Dodgers will remain dominant in the National League but said the American League could see surprises.

He pointed to the Boston Red Sox as a team to watch, while also offering encouragement to fan bases like the Chicago Cubs.

Despite the Dodgers' star-studded lineup, Damon expressed hope that parity prevails.

"I hope not," he said when asked about a potential Dodgers three-peat, adding that baseball's unpredictability is part of what makes the sport special.

As Opening Day signals the return of America's pastime, Damon said the combination of anticipation, competition, and opportunity continues to define the sport for players and fans alike.

"It's just a great time," he said.

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