Trump: If Only McConnell Hit Schumer, Biden as Hard as Me . . .

After getting raked over the coals by Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after his Senate acquittal Saturday, former President Donald Trump fired back Wednesday on Newsmax TV.

"Republicans are soft," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "They only hit their own, like Mitch.

"If he spent the same time hitting [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [President Joe] Biden, the Republicans would be much better off."

McConnell voted to acquit Trump on incitement of insurrection, but he then came out with a pointed speech claiming Trump should be held accountable for his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Trump refused to say how he might respond to McConnell, but he has talked about opposing never-Trump Republicans in 2022 primaries before a potential run for president in 2024.

He stopped short of making any future political commitments to host Greg Kelly on Wednesday night.