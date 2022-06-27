Missouri AG Schmitt to Newsmax: Democrats 'Radicalized' on Abortion

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who helped file the paperwork to effectively end abortion in his state just after the Supreme Court last week overturned Roe v. Wade, Monday on Newsmax called on pro-life proponents to stand "unapologetically" against abortion while Democrats are "radicalized."

"Some states like Missouri and South Dakota and other states are going to be unabashedly pro-life and protect the sanctity and the dignity of every life, so that's where we're at," the Missouri Republican, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You've got states to our east and in Illinois where partial-birth abortion is completely legal. They're looking at to go even further, so we're going to have a robust, robust debate in this country."

The court's ruling returning the decision on abortion to the states is how matters "should have been all along," Schmitt added, but "nine unelected justices took that away from everybody, the people, and so anyway, we're back to where we should always be. Missouri's a pro-life state, and we were the first state to effectively end abortion."

Schmitt also spoke out about Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who made comments and calls for fighting back after the court's rulings.

"I can't wait to have hearings on Chuck Schumer's comments about what should happen is the Supreme Court if they overturn Roe v. Wade, and you had an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh," said Schmitt. "You've got people outside people's homes violating federal law. The Justice Department doesn't want to do anything about it. This is out of a banana republic, the idea that you're trying to intimidate justices for a result."

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez, he added, have said the problems aren't with the Supreme Court, but instead, the Constitution.

"These calls for action are incredibly dangerous," said Schmitt. "They're more than just temper tantrums. They can lead to violence and we should be denouncing it. But you don't hear that. You don't hear that from Joe Biden. Don't hear that from his press secretary.

"You don't hear that from congressional leaders about this evening's intimidation tactics and, in fact, an assassination attempt just a couple of weeks ago when it comes to Elizabeth Warren. She's a lawyer. She should know the law."

Schmitt also on Monday said the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling on former Washington state football coach Joe Kennedy, agreeing in a freedom of religion case that he had the right to kneel on the football field and lead prayers with his players, was a "huge win for religious freedom."

"This country was founded on the idea that people can come here and worship freely and that the government wouldn't infringe upon that right, and that's exactly what's going on here with the school district," Schmitt said. "The Supreme Court set the record straight and said, Look, a high school football court coach, of course, can kneel and pray with his players."

Similar issues have been confronted in Missouri, said Schmitt, with "radical organizations' objecting to a high school coach who was leading volunteer prayers after games.

"We stuck up for that coach and those players as well," he said. "This is a fundamental issue that's central to who we are as a country."

