Missouri AG Eric Schmitt to Newsmax: Greitens Must Drop Out of Senate Race

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is calling for former Gov. Eric Greitens, a fellow challenger in the GOP race for the seat being left by outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt, to drop out of the race amid allegations of spousal abuse claimed by his ex-wife.

"These allegations are disgusting," Schmitt told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday. "They're sickening. I know a predator when I see one. I've stood with victims.

"Based on those allegations, and that's a sworn affidavit, Eric Greitens belongs in a prison cell, not on the ballot for U.S. Senate. He should withdraw his candidacy immediately."

Sheena Greitens, the former governor's ex-wife, claims in an affidavit he had been violent to her and her children while threatening to kill himself if she did not provide "specific public political support" before his resignation in 2018. He has denied all allegations.

Schmitt also discussed his lawsuit against the Missouri School Board Association, demanding it provide documents about what role it played in a federal call from the National School Board Association to "weaponize the FBI and go after parents as domestic terrorists under the Patriot Act."

"Unbelievably, it sounds like something out of a third-world banana republic, but it's happening here," Schmitt said. "I was the first attorney general to raise an issue with that. Earlier this month, we filed a lawsuit with other states' AGs against the Department of Justice for withholding documents that we asked for related to that.

"Then, last week, I filed a lawsuit against the Missouri School Board Association for refusing to provide documents about what they knew and when they knew it, and what role they play in this effort."

