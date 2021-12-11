Missouri AG to Newsmax: Mandate Moves Show 'Americans Want America Back'

Moves in the U.S. Senate and California against President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers is a "strong signal that Americans want America back," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Newsmax on Saturday.

"People have had enough of this COVID tyranny," Schmitt told "The Count." "People don't want to live in some biomedical security state and too many on the left want to rearrange and reimagine what America has been about. America's been the freest country in the history of the world, and we've got to fight on every front to keep it that way."

Missouri was part of a multi-state coalition that fought back against the private mandate, and this week also sent cease and desist letters to 33 school districts in the state ordering them to stop using COVID-19 mandates on masks, quarantines, or vaccines, saying they violate state law, The Missouri Times reported.

"They have no authority to do this," Schmitt told host Rob Schmitt. "We're going to take the fight to them. These kids and parents deserve to be able to make these decisions themselves and that's what this is all about."

The attorney general also commented on the news a nurse at a school in California was giving students slices of pizza in exchange for allowing themselves to be vaccinated and then telling them not to tell their parents.

"You heard some of this in Virginia, Rob, when parents stood up, and that was a good barometer where we're at on critical race theory and on these mandates," he said. "I think there's a reckoning coming with the school board elections. People are showing up to these meetings. They're voicing their concerns. It's why, by the way unbelievably [U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland tried to sic the FBI and still trying to sic the FBI on parents showing up to these meetings.

"People are ready to fight back. They've had enough of this."

