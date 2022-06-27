×
Tags: mississippi | abortion | supreme court | lynn fitch

Mississippi AG to Newsmax: Statewide Abortion Ban to Take Effect in 10 Days

(Newsmax/"National Report")

Monday, 27 June 2022 01:36 PM

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch told Newsmax on Monday that Mississippi's ban on abortion will take effect in 10 days following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"After we received that tremendous incredible opinion on Friday, we want to move forward with the next step as set out in our law and that was to certify the opinion from the United States Supreme Court, which we did this morning to the secretary of state," Fitch told "National Report" on Monday. "It will go into effect in 10 days on July 7.

"We also sent notice to the Jackson Women's Healthcare Organization that I had certified that decision and to ask them to responsibly act pursuant to the laws."

She later said, when asked if Mississippi would pursue legal action against women who travel outside the state in order to have an abortion "certainly we don't have any laws to that effect, and my job is to uphold the laws in the state of Mississippi.

"So, currently, there are none and we are looking to empower women through many opportunities in the state of Mississippi that we're working together with public/private to move forward and to have [a] very strong, positive impact for women across our state, such as talking about … child support enforcement to get dollars back to those women."

Fitch added, "We've got so many other issues to talk about that are so positive about workplace environment, flexibility, and maternity and paternity leave. So, I'm excited about that new agenda as we take this next step forward on the journey."

Monday, 27 June 2022 01:36 PM
