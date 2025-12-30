Minn. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Gov. Walz Should Step Down

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash told Newsmax on Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz should be held responsible and step down in the wake of allegations of sweeping fraud across state-run social services programs, saying the governor ignored warnings and left federal investigators to unravel the misconduct.

Plechash told "National Report" that the widening scandal goes far beyond the $250 million Feeding Our Future case, which he said initially appeared shocking but later proved "just the tip of the iceberg."

"We quickly found out that that truly was just the tip of the iceberg," Plechash said, adding that Minnesota has become "ground zero" for a major fraud investigation affecting programs intended for children, seniors, and vulnerable families.

He said Walz's administration ignored warnings, shut out whistleblowers, and withheld records, while federal prosecutors and auditors drove the investigation forward.

"Federal prosecutors came in, federal auditors came in," Plechash said. "Now we have multiple House committees that are investigating what they describe as schemes upon schemes in our social services system."

Plechash said viral videos showing allegedly nonoperational daycare centers underscored the problem for many viewers, but he said the allegations extend into other areas, including what he described as fraud tied to autism clinics, SNAP benefits, housing stabilization programs, and Medicaid.

He cited estimates suggesting Minnesota Medicaid fraud could exceed $9 billion dating back to 2018, saying the Walz administration disputes the total but not the existence of fraud in Medicaid programs.

"Walz has tried to redirect the scandal by balking at that number," Plechash said. "They might dispute the amount, but they're not disputing the fact that there really has been fraud."

Asked whether he was calling for Walz's resignation, Plechash said the party has not formally done so, noting Walz has declared he is running again and suggesting he could be easier to defeat than other potential opponents.

Still, Plechash said stepping down would be appropriate in principle because the governor is the state's chief executive.

"He is the CEO of the state," Plechash said. "While he may not be committing the fraud, the buck stops with him."

"In most any other organization, whether it's public or private, the person at the top, if fraud or something is uncovered, then the CEO or the top person should accept that responsibility and step down," he added.

Plechash also criticized Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, saying the office failed to investigate and prosecute fraud as it emerged.

"You've got the CEO who should have overseen this properly," Plechash said. "But the attorney general's responsibility is to go after and prosecute fraud when it occurs."

The interview also referenced federal activity tied to the investigation, including posts on X citing Homeland Security involvement and a Justice Department update describing dozens of prosecutions and convictions to date, with more cases expected.

Plechash said alleged fraud appears concentrated in Minnesota's Somali community, but said law-abiding residents are also appalled and should want accountability, describing the situation as a "stain" on the community while calling for prosecution of those responsible.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com