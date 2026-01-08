Rep. Stauber to Newsmax: Minnesota a 'Failed State' Under Walz

Minnesota has become a textbook example of what happens when political ideology overrides public safety, Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., told Newsmax Thursday.

"If you want to look at what a failed state looks like, all you have to do is look at the state of Minnesota," Stauber said on "Newsline," placing the blame squarely on Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Stauber argued that a sustained pattern of weak leadership has left communities less safe and law enforcement under siege.

Minneapolis was on edge Thursday following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer taking part in the Trump administration's latest immigration crackdown.

For months, Stauber said, state and local leaders have "villainized law enforcement, federal law enforcement," sending a message that police officers are the problem rather than part of the solution.

That rhetoric, he warned, has real-world consequences, especially in Minneapolis, which has declared itself a sanctuary city, a move supported by Walz.

Stauber pointed to recent actions by ICE as proof that federal law enforcement remains essential to public safety.

Just over a month ago, ICE officers removed more than 400 violent criminals from Minneapolis, he said. Those arrests included individuals convicted of rape, pedophilia, and other serious violent crimes.

"These ICE officers … took over 400 violent criminals off the streets of Minneapolis," Stauber said.

"And it's going to make Minneapolis safer."

Stauber also criticized state leaders for opposing or undermining federal enforcement efforts while simultaneously failing to curb crime at the local level. He said that sanctuary policies protect criminals rather than law-abiding residents, leaving families and neighborhoods to pay the price.

Stauber also accused Walz and Ellison of prioritizing ideological goals over the safety of Minnesotans, saying their approach has eroded trust between government officials and law enforcement.

The result, Stauber said, is a climate where criminals feel emboldened, and officers feel unsupported.

Stauber's remarks come as public safety remains a central issue for voters across Minnesota, particularly in Minneapolis, which continues to grapple with violent crime and strained police resources.

While Democrats defend sanctuary policies as humane and necessary, Stauber said the evidence on the ground tells a different story.

"When you remove violent criminals from the streets, communities are safer," he said. "That's not controversial; that's common sense."

