minnesota | norm coleman | melissa hortman | killed | political | attack | john hoffman

Norm Coleman to Newsmax: Minnesota Shooting Was 'Pure Evil'

Saturday, 14 June 2025 06:47 PM EDT

Early Saturday, Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in what police are calling a politically motivated attack. DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot in their neighborhood of and Champlin, Minnesota.

Police have identified 57-year-old Vance Boelter as the primary suspect. Former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman told Newsmax on Saturday that the actions of the killer are "pure evil."

"It happens because there's evil. It happens because you have people who are madmen, who are deranged and who do despicable, horrible things. This is this is pure evil. And I don't think you can ascribing a political motive. It's almost as if you're kind of not an excusing, but, you know, giving some balance, some reason for it," Coleman said during an appearance on "The Count"

Coleman, who was the last Republican senator from Minnesota, said that the killings are something that it's impossible to "ascribe a motive to."

"But I can tell you that the reputation of these folks, that these were decent people. Moms and dads and, you know, so we disagree on political views, but going down this path, this is about evil. This is something that I don't think you can even ascribe a motive to, because by doing that, you almost give some basis to some sort of sense of rationality. And this, this is, sickness, this is madmen. This is, as I said, pure evil," Coleman added.

Saturday, 14 June 2025 06:47 PM
