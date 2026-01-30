Kendall Qualls to Newsmax: Minnesota Unrest Is 'Crisis of Leadership'

Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls said on Newsmax that protests tied to immigration enforcement in his state are being pushed beyond Minnesota by "organized agitation," and he blamed Democrat leadership for what he described as escalating disorder, including a disruption of a church service that led to arrests.

Speaking on Newsmax's "National Report," Qualls said the demonstrations are "trying to make it nationwide," but he framed the situation as "not an ICE problem" so much as "a crisis of leadership problem in Minnesota."

"Nowhere across the country are you seeing this," Qualls said, contrasting Minnesota with other Democratic-led states. "You don't see it in Illinois, Michigan, you don't see it in any other of these Democrat led states. But Minnesota."

Qualls said the difference is leadership in Minneapolis and St. Paul, pointing to "a crisis of leadership with our mayor and our governor."

He repeatedly described the activity as more than protests, calling it "not protesting," but instead "organized agitation and instigating something with federal officers."

The candidate also addressed the recent incident at Cities Church in St. Paul, where protesters disrupted a service.

Qualls said the group "stormed that church, stopped the service," and "violated many worshipers."

He cited Attorney General Pam Bondi's announcement that arrests were made in connection with the incident, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

"When that happened on that very day, it was again, this is not protesting," Qualls said. "They harassed Christians while they worship ... they did this to just point out Christians and attack Christians."

He called the church disruption "the most disgusting thing I've seen in my lifetime as it relates to, especially, the Christian community."

Asked about federal efforts to lower tensions, including border official Tom Homan's role in coordinating with President Donald Trump and discussing a drawdown of ICE and field agents in Minnesota, Qualls praised Homan's approach.

"What the president has done, he's trying to bring some adult grown-up behavior to a crisis situation and lower the temperature," Qualls said, adding that Homan has decades of experience and "has been doing this job for almost 40 years."

Qualls also mentioned Gov. Tim Walz saying he would never run for office again. Qualls responded by pointing again to fraud allegations and leadership accountability.

The interview came as Minnesota's governor's race continues to take shape, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar announcing a run for governor.

Klobuchar's launch message included opposition to ICE tactics in Minnesota, which Qualls seized on as a central contrast in the race.

Qualls dismissed Klobuchar's pitch as "fluff" before turning to a sharper political jab about the Democrats' bench.

"I feel sorry for her, to be quite honest with you," he said. "The Democrats had to dig deep to go to a sitting senator to actually run because they don't have anyone that's not tainted by the fraud and by everything else going on."

