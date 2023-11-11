Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Biden Needs Strong Stance on Global Issues

On Newsmax Saturday, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, expressed her concerns over the Biden administration's foreign policy decisions, emphasizing the need for a robust approach to safeguarding American interests.

The House Veterans Affairs Committee member criticized President Joe Biden's track record on "America Right Now," echoing remarks made by Defense Secretary Bob Gates about the president's history of erroneous foreign policy decisions spanning four decades. "You know Biden, as the VP, as a senator, had been wrong on every foreign policy decision over four decades. And he's continued that as president," she said.

The congresswoman stressed the importance of Biden's conveying to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their scheduled meeting Wednesday in California for trade talks that the "United States is not retreating from the world stage" and "that we are going to defend our allies."

She pointed to the repercussions of Biden's actions in Afghanistan and his attempts to reenter the Iran nuclear agreement, asserting that such blunders create a vacuum inviting aggression.

"When the U.S. recedes, there is a vacuum; and that invites aggression. So the best defense is a good offense," she said.

Turning her attention to Israel, Miller-Meeks called for unwavering support, emphasizing the urgency of supplying Israel with the necessary weapons in a "timely manner." She highlighted the moral imperative, distinguishing between Israel's defense against aggression and the atrocities committed against innocent civilians.

"The moral clarity that Israel being attacked on Oct. 7 with the beheading of children, raping of women, taking after innocents and innocents at a concert, that is not the same as Israel being able to defend themselves by going into Gaza and eradicating Hamas," she stated.

Miller-Meeks also expressed concerns about China's strategic interests, observing their alliance with Russia and Iran.

"China is watching both what is happening in Ukraine, and they're watching what is happening In Israel. And they are salivating," she said.

"You know, it's a predicament where, again, weakness on the president and wrong foreign policy decisions by this president has led to increased aggression. We saw that under the Obama administration with Russia going into Crimea, and we see this once again with the Biden administration," she added.

Addressing the domestic front, the congresswoman warned against a government shutdown, particularly in the midst of global challenges.

"So when it comes to the government shutdown," she said, "I think timing-wise, given all of the chaos around the world battles on multiple fronts, that this is not a time to have a government shutdown. It's not the right signal to send."

Miller-Meeks indicated that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is actively considering the situation and hinted at a plan to garner GOP support without facing obstacles in the Senate.

"We'll be having a conference later today," she added. "And I think what we're going to hear is that there is a plan to go forward that can get GOP support and won't get, you know, denied by the Senate and then jam us up with a Senate bill which would have a long, large, large amount of funding."

