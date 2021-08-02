Stephen Miller to Newsmax: New COVID Mask Rules Corruption of Highest Order

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller says Americans are tired of living under a COVID regime in which the people who write the rules don’t live by them.

“Apparently in this country, if you’re a highly successful, rich and famous person, you can do whatever you want,” Miller said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling: The Balance.”

“But if you’re just a hard-working citizen, for example, a restaurant owner, your life is taken away from you. Your business can’t operate, you can’t make ends meet, you can’t even send your kids to school and let them be kids. Basic things that people need to live and thrive are being taken away from them and we have to sit back and watch a handful of elites get to basically do whatever they want whenever they want to.”

Miller also said actions by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to reinstate mask mandates indoors have gone from hypocrisy to “outright corruption” after the Democrat was spotted without a face mask at a wedding reception hours after her mandate went into effect.

“This is really a matter of economic survival for millions and millions of Americans. … Small business owners simply cannot survive under these mandates. People, for example, don’t want to go out to restaurants under these new rules and so people are seeing their life’s work taken away from them. And then you see the mayor partying like it’s pre-pandemic, nothing’s happened, there’s no Delta, there’s no nothing. It is corruption of the highest order."

Bowser officiated at a wedding at The Line DC hotel in the district’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, where she and hundreds of others went maskless.

"When approached by the Washington Examiner to explain why she was maskless at an event now legally obligated to enforce mask compliance, security blockaded the free press," the Washington Examiner reported.

