Rep. Miller to Newsmax: 'I Don't Trust' AG Investigating Classified Biden Docs

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he does not trust Attorney General Merrick Garland to fully investigate the discovery of classified documents in a Washington, D.C., office used by President Joe Biden between 2017-19.

"There needs to be an investigation, which I know Merrick Garland has already put in place," Miller said during "Wake Up America." "But I trust that thing as much as I trust Joe Biden to run this country, which is I don't."

Reuters reported Monday that at least 10 documents marked "classified" from the time Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama were found in an office in the Penn Biden Center not far from the White House.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, told Reuters in a statement Monday that the documents were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet of an office Biden used between after leaving office as vice president in 2017 and the beginning of his 2020 presidential run.

Personal attorneys for the president were packing up the office to move out when the discovery was made.

According to the report, Garland has tasked the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review the documents to see if further inquiry is required.

Just months before the discovery, Garland's Department of Justice and FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, seeking classified documents he removed from the White House when he left office in 2021.

Miller asked if the DOJ and FBI will now proceed against Biden “with the same vigor” as they did with Trump.

"Are they going to raid the White House? Is the FBI going to stack 30 vehicles and 60 men and go turn over the first lady’s closet?" Miller asked. "This just happened to President Trump no more than a few months ago. We saw the tact the federal government took, and the weaponization of the FBI and the DOJ to go after President Trump."

Miller said that Biden had these documents stashed "for years" before they were accidentally discovered, and the authorities notified.

"[Biden] has taken them. He is not the only individual who has done this," Miller said. "Barack Obama has done the same thing, and several other individuals who have worked in [the executive branch]."

