Jason Miller to Newsmax: TikTok Not the Answer for Biden

Jason Miller, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's reelection campaign has more pressing problems to worry about than whether it should join TikTok.

Miller made his comments Friday during an appearance on "Newsline."

Axios reported that the Biden team is considering joining TikTok to attract younger voters. Axios said most Republicans have stayed away from TikTok due to data security concerns because it's owned by China-based ByteDance. But Democrats appear to be split on using it.

Said Miller: "If you look at Joe Biden, he's trailing in virtually every category, whether it be young voters, whether it be voters who are on Facebook, voters who are on Instagram, [and] voters who are on TikTok.

"They're looking at every possible thing that they could possibly do to try to get his message out because right now it's not working, although, ultimately, I don't think it's so much of the medium or the social media platform that Biden goes and targets.

"He has a problem. It's called inflation. It's called immigration. It's the crime and the chaos in the streets. I don't think Joe Biden joining the platform is ultimately going to help his standing. But it is a reflection that President Trump is beating Joe Biden with voters who are on TikTok."