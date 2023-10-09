Trump Adviser Jason Miller to Newsmax: Biden Foreign Policy 'Set Stage' for International Bloodshed

Former President Trump adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax Monday that the foreign policy of President Joe Biden and his administration “set the stage” for the bloodshed seen throughout the world, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China’s aggressive acts, and the current fighting in the Middle East.

“Once you lose deterrence, you can't get it back,” Miller said during “Newsline” Monday. “Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan really set the stage for all of us. It set the stage for Putin invading Ukraine.

"They set the stage for continued aggression from China towards Taiwan, and now this is really the culmination, really the epitome of what we're seeing with the Biden administration now where you have Hamas, obviously with Iran's backing, and money that was sent to Iran, that was going to this [attack on Israel].”

Miller said the money that was given to Iran during the previous administration of President Barack Obama, and Biden’s own $6 billion commitment to Iran in return for the release of six prisoners in September, could be moved around and has given the terror-sponsoring state the resources to back Hamas and other threats.

“Biden has betrayed Israel and everything that President Trump predicted with regard to Biden and foreign policy is coming true in real time on our TVs,” he said. “Dead Israelis, and dead Americans, and it's Joe Biden fault.”

Reuters reported Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the money has not yet been sent by the United States, but he did not dismiss the claim that Iran might be behind the deadly fighting that has claimed more than 1,200 lives in just three days.

“[I have] not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack,” Blinken said in the report. “But there’s certainly a long relationship."

Miller said that “elections have consequences,” pointing out the dire predictions Trump made when he ran against Biden in 2020, that have since come true.

“As we saw in 2020, during the campaign when President Trump said that if Joe Biden is elected, that we're going to have a poor southern border, our economy is going to go to hell,” he said. “They're going to have chaos in the Middle East, and all of these foreign dictators, or leaders, or terrorist groups, are going to be emboldened. I don't think even President Trump, or any Trump supporter, would have realized just how bad it would have gotten.”

