Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Wokeism Poses Clear Threat to Military Readiness

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., pushed back against chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley's claim it has been exaggerated that woke polices are posing a threat to military readiness, telling Newsmax on Tuesday the evidence is clear.

Steube, who is a retired U.S. Army officer told "John Bachman Now," it is ridiculous for Milley to claim that when there is a "drag ambassador for the Navy to recruit recruits."

Milley made the comments after he supported canceling a drag show that was planned to have taken place at a U.S. military base.

Steube emphasized the armed forces "should be focused on the national security of the American people and not social, progressive political issues."

People are waking up to the danger of wokeism in the military, Steube said, because "you have Republicans in the House that are finally pushing back on all this because we have the majority in the House."

Steube also commented on FBI Director Christopher Wray's refusal to turn over an agency unclassified document that gives evidence Joe Biden, in the last 18 months of his vice presidency, personally profited in his role of doling out foreign aid.

Wray "needs to be held accountable for that," Steube said, adding "contempt of Congress is just the first step in that."

The FBI's reason for keeping the document is to protect Biden and his family, Steube continued, but he stressed the information "should be before not just Congress but the American people."

Congress has oversight authority over the FBI and the DOJ, and Steube said the House GOP intends to exercise that authority.

If it true the source in the document could be endangered, it is possible for Congress to see the information without the source being revealed, Steube concluded.

