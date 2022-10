The U.S. military is "weak," according to an annual report by the Heritage Foundation, Newsmax White House congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt reports on "American Agenda."

The report says the force is poorly disciplined, underfunded and over used, and the U.S. national security establishment lacks seriousness even as threats to the U.S. surge.

