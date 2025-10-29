Miles Yu to Newsmax: Japan PM's Trump Nod Shows Support for Peace, Deterrence

Japan's new prime minister has sent a message loud and clear to Beijing — and it came wrapped in a nomination for President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

That's the view of Miles Yu, director of the Hudson Institute's China Center, who told Newsmax on Wednesday that Tokyo's move underscores both Japan's growing resolve toward China and its deep alignment with Trump's approach to peace through strength.

"What really is this message is that new Prime Minister [Sanae] Takaichi is known as a China hawk," Yu said on "National Report."

"She doesn't mince words. And President Trump's visit to Asia this time has a central message to deliver to China — that he is not only the peacemaker, but also that China is the troublemaker."

Yu said the symbolism is impossible to ignore: Japan's nomination of Trump highlights a stark contrast between a leader advocating deterrence and a regime that fuels regional instability.

"It's basically troublemaker versus peacemaker," Yu explained.

"So the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by the newly minted Japanese prime minister has a very strong message that coincides perfectly with President Trump's overall strategy."

The longtime China expert said Takaichi's decision reflects Japan's growing confidence under conservative leadership — and its recognition that Trump's diplomatic posture during his presidency, particularly toward North Korea and the Indo-Pacific, set a precedent for balancing peace through deterrence.

"Peace through strength is not just talk peace," Yu said. "It's about deterrence."

"That's where the two leaders really get along very well — the message and the substance fit together perfectly."

