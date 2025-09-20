Pastor Miles to Newsmax: Kirk Understood the Threats Facing America

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's memorial service will be held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Pastor Lucas Miles told Newsmax on Saturday that Kirk “understood the threats facing this nation.”

“I don't think there was a day that went by that Charlie didn't understand the depravity that was around this world. There's many people out there that are doing commentary or talking about issues, but they haven't spent time in the trenches. Charlie went to some of the darkest places in this nation — college campuses. He spent time talking to people who had been fully indoctrinated by a Marxist worldview. Learning what their approach was, what drove them. He really wanted to understand the opposition in such a way, the ideological opposition, because he loved them,” Miles said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

Miles, who was recently named the senior director of Turning Point USA Faith, just released a new bestseller "Pagan Threat: Confronting America's Godless Uprising" that includes a foreword by Kirk — his last published words before his murder.

“He wanted to reach them. Charlie, as much as he was a conservative commentator, he was an evangelist. He wanted to reach people with the gospel. And he knew if he developed a strong apologetic framework, a defense of the faith and defense of Western civilization, that he could win some over. And he did a lot more than that. He actually won multitudes over and potentially a lot more, even in his death,” Miles added.

