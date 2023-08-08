Miklos Szantho to Newsmax: Hungary Rejects 'Liberal Values' to Protect 'National Identity'

Hungary's conservative government will continue to defy "liberal values" touted by the United States and Europe on immigration, education, and LGBT rights to protect its "national identity," president of Hungary's Conservative Political Action Conference Miklos Szantho told Newsmax.

Szantho, who is also director of the Center for Fundamental Rights in Hungary, told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the nation will continue to stand for "the three values of God, homeland, and family."

"And this annoys, this frustrates the liberal mainstream, not only in Europe but globally," he said.

According to Szantho, the Biden administration and the EU "are trying to put a pressure on Hungary to get in line with the so-called European values and liberal values, meaning that we should refuse our Jewish-Christian heritage … our national traditions and culture, we should be an open society as in the dreams of [Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist George] Soros."

In particular, Szantho pushed back on pressure that Hungary "should adopt these LGBT propaganda," insisting "the Hungarian right refuses to do so … and that is the basic cause for all of the other political fights."

Szantho argued, in "a democratic state, the rule of law presides."

"Our only problem with this liberal mainstream approach is that, for example, they would like to poison our children with this LGBT propaganda and gender propaganda in schools," he said.

"And as a consequence, the Hungarian Parliament adopted regulation against gender propaganda and there was a referendum on the topic last year," when Szantho said "more than 90% of Hungarians refused gender propaganda in schools and in kindergartens."

He said the results proved it was "very obvious" the democracy in the United States and EU "the Hungarians do refuse this liberal mainstream."

In May, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for former President Donald Trump to return to the White House suggesting it was a key ingredient in a new conservative surge for the West.

During a CPAC event in Budapest, Orban declared: "Hungary is an incubator where we experiment with the future of conservative politics."

"I'm sure if President Trump were president today, there'd be no war inflicting Europe and Ukraine," he added. "Come back, Mr. President, make America great again and bring us peace."

