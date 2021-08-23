Rep. Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Biden Must 'Snap Out of His Fog'

President Joe Biden has handcuffed the Department of Defense, ostensibly putting the State Department in charge of the chaotic Afghanistan evacuation, according to Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., on Newsmax.

"They've got their hands tied; that's the big problem they've got," Rogers, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Monday's "American Agenda." "They're making progress, but it would be great if the president would snap out of his fog and give the Defense Department the lead role in evacuating Americans, our allies, out of that country, but he won't.

"He's got the State Department in charge, and they've messed it up at every turn and continue to do so. While I'm pleased to see Transportation Command making some progress, it would be great if the president would just give the DoD the lead and take back control of Kabul until we get all of our people out of there."

Rogers is calling for Biden to change his course of action.

"There's nothing changing," Rogers told co-hosts Heather Childers and Bob Sellers. "The Taliban are a bunch of barbaric butchers, and we shouldn't even be talking to them. We should be telling them what they will and won't do.

"If the president hadn't ceded our position by hastily getting out, without a plan, just to meet some arbitrary date, we wouldn't be in this circumstance right now."

Rogers places the chaos in Kabul "solely at the president's feet."

"He was advised by both Democrat and Republican members of the Congress not to do this," Rogers said. "But if he was going to leave, at least leave more slowly, and keep a base for counterterrorism purposes. He wouldn't listen to anybody.

"This is laid solely at the president's feet that we're in this circumstance. And listening to that knucklehead from the State Department, national security adviser, whatever he is, is useless. He's part of the reasons we're in this circumstance."

Rogers was referring to Jake Sullivan, who said Monday he is "in touch with the Taliban."

"Stop even talking to the Taliban," Rogers continued. "This is an indication of just how wrong his policy is, even having a discussion with those nuts."

Biden must order Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to take control of the situation militarily, the congressman added.

"If the president told Gen. Milley to 'get control of it, get our people out of there,' you would see an immediate difference in activity," Rogers said. "But he's not doing that.

"The president is just in complete denial about what a misstep this was in the way they handled it, and I don't know what it's going to take to get him to snap out" of it.

The Taliban have given Biden a proverbial "red line" to be out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as there are reports U.S. troops are going outside of the airport to help Americans and U.S. allies trapped behind enemy lines get to the airport safely.

"When you see those service members doing what they're doing, they're doing it on their own," Rogers claimed. "They have not been given the orders that I'm asking for: for the president to tell Milley to take back control of Kabul and get all Americans out of the country. But I hope it's going to happen soon."

The public relations pressure might ultimately determine Biden's "about-face," Rogers concluded.

"I'm pretty angry about it," he said. "The American people, I think, are pretty angry about it, and soon the president is going to have to do an about-face, acknowledge this was a mistake, and give the military the lead to go in there and clean this out.

"I'm of the opinion that public opinion [of the president] is going to continue to decline, demanding that something happen, and hopefully soon that will happen and the president will snap out of his fog and give the order to clean this mess up."

