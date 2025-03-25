Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Waltz Should Resign After Chat Error

Caroline Sunshine, who served as deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz should resign.

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg said Waltz invited him to a Signal chat in which Goldberg allegedly saw discussions of "war plans."

The chat included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard discussing potential strikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

"I was an intern at the White House, and if I had made that kind of mistake ... I would have immediately been let go," Sunshine told "Newsline."

Sunshine said she has always been skeptical of Waltz, a former policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney.

"I think Mike Waltz needs to offer his resignation to the president," Sunshine said. "If anybody else did this, an intelligence officer, an intern, you would be immediately relieved of command."

Adding a journalist like Goldberg to the group chat was embarrassing to President Donald Trump and the American people, Sunshine said.

"The right thing to do is for him to go to the president and offer his resignation, even if the president is standing by him," Sunshine said. "It's an unacceptable error."

With the Department of Governmental Efficiency cleaning house and getting rid of incompetent federal employees, Sunshine said it should consider Waltz.