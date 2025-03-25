WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike waltz | signal | caroline sunsihne | yemen | atlantic

Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Waltz Should Resign After Chat Error

By    |   Tuesday, 25 March 2025 02:13 PM EDT

Caroline Sunshine, who served as deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz should resign.

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg said Waltz invited him to a Signal chat in which Goldberg allegedly saw discussions of "war plans."

The chat included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard discussing potential strikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

"I was an intern at the White House, and if I had made that kind of mistake ... I would have immediately been let go," Sunshine told "Newsline."

Sunshine said she has always been skeptical of Waltz, a former policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney.

"I think Mike Waltz needs to offer his resignation to the president," Sunshine said. "If anybody else did this, an intelligence officer, an intern, you would be immediately relieved of command."

Adding a journalist like Goldberg to the group chat was embarrassing to President Donald Trump and the American people, Sunshine said.

"The right thing to do is for him to go to the president and offer his resignation, even if the president is standing by him," Sunshine said. "It's an unacceptable error."

With the Department of Governmental Efficiency cleaning house and getting rid of incompetent federal employees, Sunshine said it should consider Waltz.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Caroline Sunshine, who served as deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz should resign.
mike waltz, signal, caroline sunsihne, yemen, atlantic
221
2025-13-25
Tuesday, 25 March 2025 02:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved