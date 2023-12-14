Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Hunter's Dealings National Security Issue

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which are central to House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into alleged corruption involving his father President Joe Biden and his family, have national security implications.

"These business dealings weren't with countries like New Zealand or Austria," Waltz told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We're talking our greatest adversaries.

"So, it's not just a political issue. It's not just a criminal issue. It's a national security issue."

Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied a subpoena by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to be deposed behind closed doors, announcing his refusal to testify in a news conference on Capitol Hill. That happened on the same day House Republicans voted 221-212 to approve opening a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

"Really, who he's flipping off are the American people that we represent," Waltz, a member of the Oversight Committee, said. "... Nice try, buddy. We're coming after you.

"There is so much that we know, we have a duty to get to the bottom of this. ... Was President Biden a co-conspirator in violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act? Was he influencing and changing policy in any way as a result of payments made? That's what we know, and we have a duty to get to these answers. The impeachment inquiry is going to give us standing to do that."

