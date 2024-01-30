Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Need to 'Dry Up' Iran's Cash

Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz told Newsmax if he were the deputy national security adviser, he would implement policies surrounding Iran such as "escalate to de-escalate," "dry up the cash," and let the Iranian people know the U.S. has their support against a dictatorial regime.

Speaking to "Greg Kelly Reports"on Tuesday, the former White House and Pentagon policy adviser laid out three points for approaching the United States' approach heading toward a conflict with Iran.

First, Waltz says, the U.S. should strike proxy militias in the Middle East trained by Iran.

"So there's a number of targets outside of Iran — sometimes escalate to de-escalate, No. 1."

"But No. 2 — longer term: dry up the cash. Start enforcing the sanctions. House Republicans have passed a bill to go after what we call secondary sanctions: the refiners, the Chinese brokers, shipping companies that are buying Iranian oil in violation of sanctions and making [Iran] rich that they're using to fund terrorism.

"And then three. This is longer term, but you know what, the next time the Iranian people rise up and say, 'We need change,' as they did under both Obama and Biden, let's not just ignore it, let's let them know that we have their back," he added.

