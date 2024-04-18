Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Trump Meeting Duda Proves He's No Putin Stooge

Former President Donald Trump's meeting with Poland President Andrzej Duda, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, eviscerates the narrative in liberal circles that Trump is a stooge for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Trump and Duda met for about 2 1/2 hours Wednesday night at Trump Tower in New York, reportedly discussing the war in Ukraine and what NATO countries are spending on defense.

Trump has long railed against NATO countries that don't abide by a 2014 agreement to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. Duda reportedly favors an increase to 3%.

"Poland has no love for Russia, historically or now. And the Poles are the ones truly stepping up along with the Baltics, like Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia," Waltz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They're contributing 3[%] to 4% of their GDP. And then you look at Germany, France, Italy; literally, the American taxpayers [are] subsidizing their socialism and their social programs. Enough is enough."

Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence committees, said he will be introducing legislation that will require the president to certify that every NATO nation is contributing at least 2% of its GDP to defense.

According to NATO data, 19 of 30 member states in 2023 (Iceland has no armed forces) spent less than 2% of their GDP on defense. Sweden, which joined NATO this year, spent 1.54% of its GDP on defense in 2023, according to Politico, but it is expected to increase defense spending this year.

"If the president can't certify that all of the NATO nations are paying the minimum of 2% toward their own defense, then no more Ukraine [funding]. Period. If they're not going to do it with a war in their backyard, ... then when are they ever?"

Waltz said it's "pathetic" that only 11 NATO countries are meeting the 2% threshold. Poland led the way in 2023 with 3.9% and the U.S. was next at 3.49%, according to the NATO data. The other countries above the 2% line are Greece (3.01%), Estonia (2.73%), Lithuania (2.54%), Finland (2.45%), Romania (2.44%), Hungary (2.43%), Latvia (2.27%), Great Britain (2.07%), and Slovakia (2.03%).

"It's pathetic, and the American taxpayer has had enough," Waltz said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com