Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: China in Cold War With US, Preparing for Real War

China is going to capitalize on "weakness" from President Joe Biden as it enters a Cold War, if not prepares for a world war with the United States, according to Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

"They see weakness, they smell weakness in this White House, and they will continue to push, and that is incredibly dangerous for the United States, but also for the world," Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Tuesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino."

Whether it is trade, the coronavirus, or Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping is intent on building a world economic and military super power to overtake the U.S. as world leader, Waltz added.

"As a country, we need to wake up to the fact that President Xi leading the Chinese Communist Party is in a cold war with the United States," Waltz told co-host Jenn Pellegrino. "He has been openly telling his country to prepare for war.

"He, in his most recent speech, essentially sent the message to Taiwan that they will become part of China once again, either by diplomacy or by force. One way or another, it's going to happen."

The military missile tests are a warning to the Biden administration to not stand in the way, Waltz continued.

"What you're seeing in this testing of these missiles against U.S. aircraft carriers is China now preparing to stop the United States Navy should it choose to intervene," he added.

All those military buildup, Waltz lamented, is at the expense of U.S. taxpayers, too, saying coronavirus stimulus, trade, and technology all flow cash into China to fund their goals.

"The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to be the dominant world superpower in the next decade, and irony of it all, the sad thing of it all, is that they're doing it with our money with U.S. taxpayer dollars," Waltz said. "We're flowing billions right into Beijing's stock market, their economy, and fueling their military buildup that our future soldiers and sailors and airmen may have to fight against."

Waltz noted giving up Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan "was a strategic disaster" amid all of this, too.

"It's just a few hundred miles from the Chinese border, 12,000-foot runways right in their backyard," he said. "Can you imagine if China had a strategic airbase in Mexico that they had spent 20 years developing, do you think they would have given it up for free?

"Of course not. But you know, these clueless Cabinet member that are sitting around Biden, including himself, did exactly that.

"And, again, if we ever do have to come to some kind of conflict over Taiwan, over threatening Japan, shutting off trade routes, or some other Chinese aggression, it would have been a great thing to have an airbase sandwiched between China, Russia, and Iran that we had invested billions into and literally just gave it up for free."

