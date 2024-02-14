×
Tags: mike waltz | alejandro mayorkas | impeachment | border

Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Well Past Time to Impeach Mayorkas

By    |   Wednesday, 14 February 2024 02:41 PM EST

It was "well past time" to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the action might send a strong enough signal for the Biden administration to "undue the executive orders they put in place" at the U.S.-Mexico border, said Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla, on Newsmax.

"We have an actual national security crisis. We have a humanitarian crisis; 40% of the girls and women that are trafficked by cartels up that dangerous journey and across our border are sexually assaulted and sold into human trafficking," Waltz said Wednesday during an appearance on "National Report."

"It is heartbreaking, but from a national security standpoint, I'll say it again, Biden's own FBI director is ringing the alarm bells," he said. "Over 300, now, individuals on the terrorist watch list as compared to just 11 under the Trump administration, have come across our border, are somewhere in the United States.

"The FBI is trying to track them down, and I, for one, can't wait in good conscience until something goes 'boom,' till we have another attack before, 'Oh, now we're going to take this seriously.' We have to do everything we can, including our most serious constitutional power, which is impeachment."

Republicans on Tuesday narrowly impeached Mayorkas over what they allege is his failure to enforce border laws amid a "crisis" of high illegal immigration.

The impeachment articles are expected to be rejected by the Senate's Democrat majority, though.

On Senators' votes to approve an aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, Waltz said House Speaker Mike Johnson is "going to stay strong that our border is our first priority."

"We've been crystal clear," he said. "We have to secure our own border. It's not an either/or, it doesn't mean we abandon allies. This isn't some type of Republican-base-only issue. We're hearing this from blue city mayors, city councils, blue state governors, the entire country is feeling it and so we have to hold firm. Speaker Johnson is going to stay strong that our border is our first priority. By the way, we passed H.R.2 after we passed an energy independence bill. It was our top priority nine months ago and our position has been, 'Senate if you don't like that, start from there, amend it, do whatever you need to do and send it back,' and instead they sat on it and tried to reinvent the wheel. So let's attach H.R.2 to this supplemental and send it back."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

