Mike Tyson to Newsmax: Hulu 'Lied' About Support For New Documentary Series

Boxing legend Mike Tyson told Newsmax that the streaming service Hulu "lied on a few occasions" about his support for a new series about his life and never consulted him.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Tyson outlined his misgivings about how Hulu promoted the upcoming documentary series "Mike," adding that UFC President Dana White was also hoodwinked.

"They lied on a few occasions, telling people it was my show so they could get free advertisements and use somebody's property," Tyson claimed.

"They also used the UFC to try to allow them to promote their movie, and Dana said he's not with that at all, they're charlatans, and he didn't want nothing to do with them," he added.

Tyson further stated that Hulu refused to pay him for his likeness, asking 'How do they expect to have relationships with entertainers when they're stealing money from them?"

"They're not offering to pay them for their life story. It's just a ... bunch of charlatans trying to get their names in the paper," the former professional boxer concluded.

His comments on the recent drama follow a statement earlier this month from Hulu showrunner Karin Gist on the series, Vibe reported.

In her statement, Gist emphasized that she and executive producer Steven Rogers didn't intend to decide for audiences if Tyson was a hero or villain.

"Whether you like him or hate him, does the story make you question how complicit society has been?" Gist argued. "That was the intention. That was the North Star for the writers' room as we were crafting the series."

Meanwhile, Tyson updated Newsmax viewers on his life. The former professional boxer said he has multiple movies coming out around the world, new boxing merchandise, and that his legal cannabis business is coming along successfully.

