Rep. Mike Turner to Newsmax: Continue Ukraine Aid, but End Pelosi's 'Overly Bloated Bills'

Rep. Mike Turner told Newsmax that Republicans want to continue funding Ukraine's war effort against Russia but are trying to prevent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "overly inflated bills."

During a Wednesday interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the Ohio Republican said much of the worry surrounding U.S. aid to Ukraine isn't the dollar amount but how the funds are distributed.

"There are very, very few people who don't want to continue to provide aid to Ukraine. What people want and certainly what the leadership wants ... is that we end these Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] overly bloated bills that spend $40 billion to spend $8 billion to Ukraine," he said.

"In addition to the bloated bill ... where we have been funding sending weapons directly to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance we have sent to the United Nations," the congressman added.

Turner also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "continued strength" during Russia's eight-month-long invasion. He emphasized the leader's comments that Ukraine was "on the front lines of democracy."

Zelenskyy "sees that this is not just an attack against Ukraine, this is not just that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has a view of a broader Russia that goes back to the area of the Iron Curtain, but that, in fact, it's an authoritarian regime that hates democracy and is at war with the West and democracy itself."

Turner's statement comes against the backdrop of persistent Russian struggles in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Just last weekend, the Institute for the Study of War reported that the Kremlin withdrew its officers in Russian-occupied Kherson. Authorities also ordered residents to leave immediately in anticipation of Ukraine recapturing the city.

