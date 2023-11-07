Rep. Turner to Newsmax: FBI's Wray Raises Alarm on Terror Threats

FBI Director Christopher Wray conveyed to members of the House Intelligence Committee that the risk of a terrorist attack happening in the U.S. is high, reiterating testimony he delivered in front of a Senate committee last week, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"He reiterated his concerns and really with the intelligence that my committee members and myself have been looking at, we concur that this is a very risky time," Turner, who is chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Talking to Director Wray, he went on to point out that the risk of a terrorist attack in the United States and the individuals aligned with international terrorist organizations represent an ongoing threat in the United States, both those that take their inspiration from Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS, but even those who are affiliated with them."

Turner said there was no specific terrorism threat Wray delivered in the unclassified briefing, but he was raising the alarm about the possibilities. He said Wray also talked about the threat coming from those who have crossed the southern U.S. border illegally.

"Those individuals, not having been through any vetting process, some of which have terrorist ties, and a few have been on the terrorist watch list themselves, represent an ongoing threat for increased terrorist attacks," Turner said. "So his concerns are real.

