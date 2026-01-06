HHS Counsel to Newsmax: Federal Health Fraud May Total 'Hundreds of Billions'

Department of Health and Human Services general counsel Mike Stuart on Newsmax Tuesday warned that fraud across federal health programs could total "tens, if not hundreds of billions of dollars," citing what he described as a "breathtaking" case emerging in Minnesota.

Speaking on "National Report," Stuart said HHS is intensely focused on allegations of massive Medicaid-related fraud in Minnesota, where estimates have ranged from billions of dollars to far higher figures cited by President Donald Trump.

Stuart said the scope of the alleged abuse underscores the need for aggressive enforcement.

"We're not talking a few billion dollars," Stuart said. "We're talking tens, if not hundreds of billions of dollars across the spectrum of fraud in federal programs."

Stuart, a former U.S. attorney, credited Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for prioritizing fraud enforcement, noting that HHS is also reviewing other jurisdictions beyond Minnesota, though he declined to name them.

He said the department's leadership is "consumed" with ensuring taxpayer dollars reach legitimate beneficiaries.

"Every dollar of ill-gotten gains is a dollar that Martha and Johnny don't have for benefits they desperately need," Stuart said, adding that American taxpayers and vulnerable recipients are the ultimate victims of large-scale fraud.

Stuart emphasized that the administration is committed to a zero-tolerance approach, saying the White House and HHS are "zeroed in" on stopping corruption and safeguarding federal health funds.

