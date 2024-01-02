Maine Rep. Soboleski to Newsmax: Trump Ban a 'Slap in the Face'

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' decision to ban former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot was a "slap in the face to all Republicans and unenrolled voters" in the state, state Rep. Mike Soboleski, who supports a petition calling for Bellows' impeachment, said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"This can't go unchecked," Soboleski, a Republican, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It needs to be vetted and we need to get to the bottom of exactly why this action was taken."

Bellows in December announced her decision to keep Trump off the ballot, citing his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the U.S. capitol and referencing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a post-Civil War provision prohibiting political candidacy for people deemed to have been involved in "insurrection or rebellion" against the U.S.

Soboleski said Tuesday that the Trump team is appealing her move, "and there are other actions that are going to be taking place today."

Soboleski noted that Maine Rep. John Andrews put a petition forward for Bellows' potential impeachment, and that the petition is gaining support.

"People are very upset about this and it's not just for Donald Trump," Soboleski said. "It's the voting rights of the state of our residents, Democrats, Republicans, independents. Everybody is affected by this unelected official making a call like that, so we're going to get to the bottom of it."

Soboleski said Bellows "completely sidestepped and went around Fifth Amendment due process" by removing Trump from the ballot even though he hasn't been charged or convicted of insurrection.

Soboleski said he believes the U.S. Supreme Court will take the case up on appeal and return a 9-0 ruling.

"I believe they will be the voice of reason in all of this and put an end to it," said Soboleski.

