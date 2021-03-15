Sen. Mike Rounds to Newsmax TV: US Denying 'Freedom,' July 4 Fireworks Permit

The Biden administration's denial of South Dakota's Mount Rushmore July 4 celebration is not only to spite former President Donald Trump, but it spites democracy and American history, and reeks of politics at play, according to Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., on Newsmax TV.

"It looks a lot like politics at play, as well," Rounds told Monday's "Stinchfield." "I don't think they've got a good justification for it. The president even said he wanted to see things open up."

Rounds issued a statement Friday night, condemning the Biden National Parks Service denial of the July 4 celebration permit:

"Let's be clear, this decision is political, not evidence-based. President Biden just said himself that Americans can safely gather by July 4 – what's changed in a day? Last year millions watched the celebration in awe, and it's a shame the administration is denying Americans that opportunity this year."

Rounds noted former President Trump held a large celebration during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, so it can be done safely at the historic site.

"Look, this is an open-air event," Rounds told host Grant Stinchfield. "It's in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It's one of those things that gathers people from all over the United States, but it's also an opportunity to share freedom and about celebrating freedom across the entire country.

"The fact President Trump allowed us to open these things back up again, I think these people are biased. I just think they don't want us to follow through on a great idea."

Stinchfield asked what could South Dakota's legal path forward be after the federal government's denial of a permit.

"Good question; people can still come out here; they can still celebrate," Rounds said. "The problem is we won't be able to do the fireworks display, which is a heck of a good opportunity to bring people together.

"And, once again, look, this is a national symbol. We had flyovers. We had President Trump there. We wish President Biden would come out there an be a part of it, actually show something that says good things for Republicans and Democrats."

Regardless of the Biden administration depriving South Dakota of an opportunity for tourism and hailing American history on July 4, Rounds still calls for the show to go on – with or without fireworks.

"Come out to the shrine of democracy," Rounds said. "This is a great place to come out to celebrate. It's a wide open area. It's a great place to say we're open for business again.

"And, by the way, South Dakota is open for business."

The government's decision to block a July 4 celebration defies "common sense," Round concluded.

"A little bit of common sense goes a long ways," he said.