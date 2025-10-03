Sen. Rounds to Newsmax: Cautiously Optimistic on Hamas Deal

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Friday he is "cautiously optimistic" about the latest developments in the Middle East after Hamas signaled partial acceptance of a peace deal brokered by President Donald Trump and embraced by Israel.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Rounds praised Trump's direct role in the talks, crediting the president's "peace through strength" approach for pressuring Hamas to engage.

"Congratulations to the president and his team," Rounds said. "I think President Trump's direct involvement and the fact that he once again believes in peace through strength is coming through.

"He is bringing the team with him, other members of the community in that area all together, demanding that Hamas accept the peace agreement. That's pretty powerful."

Rounds stressed that although Hamas has not agreed to the full deal, its acknowledgment of parts of the framework, including a pledge to discuss hostage releases, represents a notable shift. Still, he urged caution.

"Let's verify. Let's not trust. We're dealing with a terrorist organization," he said. "But the fact that they're responding right now, and we put the pressure on them with our allies in the Middle East, that's a step in the right direction."

Rounds said Trump should be given room to maneuver.

"Let's allow the president to continue this operation," he said. "If he sees an opportunity to have peace in that part of the world, that is a major stride forward. But let's allow the president the opportunity to work his magic."

The comments came as Hamas faces intensifying diplomatic and military pressure.

Earlier this week, the terrorist group said it would consider releasing hostages under certain conditions, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Hamas must accept the full terms laid out in Trump's peace initiative.

The deadline for Hamas to respond is Sunday night.

The U.S., working with regional allies, has applied heavy leverage on Hamas to accept the deal, which could mark the most significant breakthrough since Trump's Abraham Accords reshaped Israel's ties with its Arab neighbors in 2020.

Rounds cautioned that negotiations remain fragile but said the president's personal engagement might help push the process across the finish line.

"I truly believe this president is looking for peace," Rounds said.

