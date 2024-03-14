Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Michigan Could Be 'Disaster' for Dems

Michigan's Saginaw County, which helped give President Joe Biden a slim margin of victory in the 2020 presidential election, could be a disaster for Democrats in November, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers told Newsmax on Thursday.

Rogers, a former House representative from Michigan, predicted Donald Trump will win there "handily" in November.

"We have drug cartel criminal gangs operating in Michigan, thanks to an open southern border," Rogers said on "Wake Up America." "Our grocery bill and gas bill is about $1,000 a month more than it was under Donald Trump every single month and, by the way, that's only getting worse."

According to Rogers, Biden is "trying to shift a big part of the auto industry into the hands of China and workers know it."

"We're a working state," Rogers added. "When the government says, 'Hey, we're going to show up and put your gas stove and your gas water heater in the back of your F-150 pickup, and we're gonna drive off … because we know what's better for you, people are angry, and rightly so."

Rogers said food and mortgage prices are also hitting Michigan workers.

"This is about a bigger disaster for a state like Michigan having Democrats in charge in Washington, D.C., and … Democrats are gonna be pretty surprised about how quickly Saginaw County votes Republican," he said.

Rogers said he believes Black voters — along with Democrats who voted "uncommitted" in the primary race and union workers — will not help vault Biden to another win in the state.

"Michigan is a must-win, probably for both parties, and their 'big three' coalitions are in tatters," Rogers said of Democrats.

"This is going to be a really interesting campaign, but I think they're losing in a lot of places. And, by the way, Trump is up by Biden in recent polling as much as 6 to 8 points. It's a turnaround from 2020 for sure."

