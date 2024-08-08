WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike rogers | michigan | 2024 election | democrats | economy | autoworkers | china

Fmr Rep. Rogers to Newsmax: Michiganders Are Suffering

Thursday, 08 August 2024 07:32 PM EDT

People are suffering in Michigan, and when the Democrats come and say everything is wonderful "and throw a little pixie dust in your face, it's not working," said former Rep. Mike Rogers.

"People aren't buying it," he told Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"So what we've been saying is, 'Listen, you have to cut spending in Washington.' ... It's causing your grocery prices to go up. ... Our military needs some rejuvenation.

"Our energy sector, it needs to be revitalized. ... We've got to be energy-independent," Rogers continued.

"We're spending all that money overseas to countries that don't like us very much. That money could stay and work for a better America here and a better economy.

"You spend too much money on government waste. It dries up the cost of goods and services, including groceries. People here, they get it," he added.

The electric vehicle mandate is causing major issues, as well, said Rogers.

"They're losing autoworkers over this. It's about 40% less labor.

"That's something like 400,000 Michigan jobs gone for a car that the government is mandating you buy, where 85% of it has to be processed in China. And, oh, by the way, we don't want to buy them," he continued.

"They've got a lot of problems here in Michigan. So don't let them fool you when they say they're going to dance over the death of these jobs easily when it comes up into November."

Rogers on Wednesday secured the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan and will face Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the November election.

Rogers has the backing of national Republican groups and former President Donald Trump.

