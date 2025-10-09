Rep. Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Trump a Change Agent, Biden Reactive

President Donald Trump's leadership style is the direct opposite of former President Joe Biden's, House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Thursday, describing Trump as aggressive and willing to lean in on global crises.

Biden failed to act decisively before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, despite warnings from U.S. intelligence months ahead of the attack, he told "American Agenda."

"In October, before the February invasion, we had very exquisite intelligence," Rogers said.

"We knew where they were going to go and when they were going to go, down to the exact day.

"Those of us in the Armed Services Committee — both Democrat and Republican — were urging President Biden to bolster our position and our allies' positions along the Eastern Front to discourage Russia's invasion."

Rogers said that Biden's concern about how his actions might be perceived led to hesitation.

"Our position was we already know he's going to invade.

"We're not escalating anything; we're trying to de-escalate," he said.

"But it just wasn't his nature. He was always somebody who reacted and didn't lead."

Rogers said Trump embodies the opposite approach, describing him as assertive and proactive on the world stage.

"President Trump is the opposite; President Trump leans in.

"He's a very aggressive leader, and I view him as a change agent," he said.

Rogers pointed to developments in Israel as one of several recent examples of Trump's leadership style, arguing that Trump acts quickly while Biden responds slowly.

"He has been a change agent, and I expect he will continue to be a leader who makes things happen," Rogers said.

"Biden reacted to things, and usually he reacted several months late."

