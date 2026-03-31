Mike Rogers to Newsmax: NATO Rift Emerges on Iran

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who is running for U.S. Senate, told Newsmax on Tuesday that some NATO countries' refusal to support President Donald Trump's position on Iran is concerning.

Rogers said the United States has historically been a strong ally to Europe.

"That's obviously very, very concerning," Rogers said on "American Agenda."

"The United States has never been a better ally to a group of countries, maybe ever. We helped rebuild Europe afterward through the Marshall Plan."

Rogers noted that U.S. involvement in Ukraine followed requests from NATO allies.

"We've spent billions and billions of dollars because the NATO countries have asked us to help out in Ukraine," he said. "And we've helped to try to allow Ukraine to defend themselves through those expenditures."

He said it was difficult to understand why some NATO countries would now limit cooperation, including restricting military overflights.

"And to have them do things like not allowing flights into these countries — that crosses a very, very big line in my mind," Rogers said.

Rogers also cited Iran's recent actions as a continuing threat.

"Look back at what Iran has done just since '23 to '25 — they've attacked U.S. interests across the Middle East," he said.

He cited precedent, referencing U.S. naval operations during the 1980s Tanker War.

"It was the United States Navy that had to escort hundreds of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, which helped Europe at that time," Rogers said.

Rogers argued that political dynamics in Europe could be influencing NATO's response.

"The socialist left in Europe has gained a foothold. That's very concerning to me," he said.

He suggested the current tensions could have lasting implications for the alliance.

"I think this is going to permanently change this relationship," Rogers said. "NATO is important for security in the world, but not the way they're acting."

Separately, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that global security responsibilities should be shared more broadly among allies.

"The world ought to be prepared to step up," Hegseth said, echoing calls for greater burden-sharing.

Hegseth added that all military options remain available as the situation with Iran evolves, while declining to provide a specific timeline.

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