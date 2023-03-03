×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pompeo | cpac | 2022 | 2024 | conservatives

Pompeo Tells CPAC Respect for Individual Freedom Has Been Lost

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 03 March 2023 04:15 PM EST

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the CPAC 2023 conference on Friday that despite threats from the likes of Communist China, Russia, and North Korea, the United States is facing an inside threat because respect for individual freedom has been lost.

"The future of our American miracle is on the line in a way that I have not seen since, goodness gracious, since maybe I was in high school," Pompeo, 59, said at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. "Our greatest threats are here. They're from within [and] it's the challenge we face today."

"We're losing respect for individual freedom. A unified faith in the American purpose and a shared commitment to pass this miracle on to our children is at risk."

Pompeo, who is expected to challenge his former boss, Donald Trump, for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said the 2022 midterm elections were a wake-up call for Republicans. After two years of Joe Biden's presidency, he said "we should have won big."

He said he was happy Republicans won control of the House, but overall, the results in 2022 and in the past eight presidential elections, where Democrats won the popular vote seven times, showed Americans have lost trust in conservative ideas.

"The losses are a symptom of something much bigger," Pompeo said. "I think it's a crisis in conservatism. We've lost confidence that we are right. It's not just a crisis of competence, it's one of character, as well. We need to get everyone who understands America and our Judeo-Christian founding back in this movement in the same way we know can be done.

"A basic return to the central ideas. Not only in the way we talk about it, but the way we act, our deeds, every one of us. I'm convinced we're unstoppable when we are fully committed to freedom, equality, the basic things we all know and unwavering faith in our founding principles."

Pompeo took a couple of veiled swipes at Trump, saying "we can't become the left following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refused to acknowledge reality," and noted the Trump administration added $8 trillion in new debt.

But Pompeo stuck mostly to the theme of reviving conservatism. He said Republicans must explain to American voters how conservatives are different from liberals to earn back their trust.

Related stories

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the CPAC 2023 conference on Friday that despite threats from the likes of Communist China, Russia, and North Korea, the United States is facing an inside threat because respect for individual freedom has been lost.
mike pompeo, cpac, 2022, 2024, conservatives
420
2023-15-03
Friday, 03 March 2023 04:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved