Mike Pence to Newsmax: Biden's 'Emboldened the Enemies of Freedom'

President Joe Biden's "slow" delivery of lethal aid to Ukraine has emboldened the enemies of freedom, so we have to meet Vladimir Putin's nuclear saber rattling by following the "Reagan Doctrine," according to former Vice President Mike Pence on Newsmax.

"We had this deal if you were willing to fight the communists in your country with your soldiers, we would give you the means to fight them so we didn't have to fight them here," Pence told Tuesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," referring to former President Ronald Reagan's "peace through strength" foreign policy.

"And this is the same principle that brought the Soviet Union to its knees, and I believe in this moment, it's absolutely essential to give Ukraine what they need."

Pence, in a contrast to potential leading America first 2024 Republican presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, urges America to be forceful in helping Ukraine "reclaim their sovereignty."

"Even after the Biden administration began to provide lethal support to the courageous soldiers in Ukraine, they've been delivering that support on a slow basis," Pence told host Greta Van Susteren.

"President Biden says we're there as long as it takes, but, Greta, with American leadership, it shouldn't take that long. I mean, we're the leader for the free world. We're the arsenal of democracy."

Pence blasted the Biden administration for being "slow and lacking in leadership" on the global stage.

"And if we're not the leader of the free world, the free world just isn't being led, Greta," he continued. "So we need renewed American leadership on the global stage."

Now, Putin is talking about moving tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus, but that should not have America bowing to Putin's threats by delaying any lethal aid of tanks, weapons, or ammunition, according to Putin.

We must be sure, Pence said, "we don't allow Putin to distract the world or diminish support through his threats of moving tactical nuclear weapons. We just need to remain strong and stand with the Ukrainians and — again I want to say — give them what they need much more rapidly than the Biden administration has been doing."

Ultimately, it is Biden's weakness that got us here after the strength of the Trump-Pence administration held Putin from invading anyone.

"Well, history teaches us, Greta, that weakness arouses evil," Pence began in his 11½-minute interview, saying Afghanistan withdrawal, "begging" Iran to reenter the failed nuclear deal, and a complete "capitulation to Russia on Nord Stream 2" have proven dangerous.

"All of that has emboldened the enemies of freedom around the world, and American leadership has been lacking in so many areas," Pence said.

The latest Putin nuclear saber rattling is him losing, according to Pence.

"It smacks to me evidence of desperation by Putin," Pence said. "Everytime he gets backed into a corner he mentions the threat of nuclear weapons.

"Peace comes through strength," he continued.

"Putin's Russia responds to American strength.

"Russia stayed across its border, did not try to redraw international lines by force, and the answer today remains American strength," he concluded.

