Pence: Biden 'Extraordinarily Unwise,' 'Emboldened' Russian War

While President Joe Biden vowed in the past presidential election to be a stabilizing force, former Vice President Mike Pence said the Biden administration has been anything but, destabilizing a world that was once made safe under former President Donald Trump.

Biden sought to unwind Trump policies, and it proved to be devastatingly "unwise," Pence told Newsmax host Tom Basile in an interview airing Sunday.

"Joe Biden comes into office, he canceled that military aid," he said. "He didn't start it up until after the invasion, and he sent some ambiguous message. He said something like America would not respond if it was a small invasion.

"Tom, I must tell you, it was just extraordinarily unwise for the president not to send a clear an unambiguous message that we would provide Ukraine military what they need."

That also came after Biden was determined to execute an unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"That withdrawal from Afghanistan, I'm confident, it emboldened the enemies of freedom and has unleashed war in Eastern Europe," Pence told Basile.

Echoing former President Ronald Reagan, Pence said: "Peace comes through strength, weakness arouses evil."

"Our administration was the only administration in the 21st century that Russia didn't even attempt to redraw international lines by force," Pence said. "That's because we invested in our military as never before. We canceled the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. Our military not only took down ISIS, but took down 100 Wagner forces troops in Syria without one American casualty.

"We demonstrated American strength and Vladimir Putin stayed on his side of the border."

Biden's actions directly "emboldened" Russia and our enemies around the world.

"Under the Biden administration, Joe Biden comes in and, frankly, he goes back into Nord Stream 2 with a policy of appeasement," Pence lamented. "He starts begging Iran to get back in the Iran nuclear deal and then that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that the blame for which lays squarely at the commander in chief Joe Biden's feet."

It does not even have to be argued: Putin did not invade Ukraine during the Trump administration, but he annexed Crimea during former President Barack Obama's administration and full-on invaded Ukraine under Biden's watch, according to Pence.

"I really believe had our administration been in power, Russia would have never crossed into Ukraine," he continued. "But it's there now, and I think it's absolutely essential that America continue to stand with them.

"It's in our national interest to see Ukraine defeat and repel the Russian invasion. Europe will be more secure and America will be more secure as a result."

Basile asked Pence, running for president against Trump and Biden, what he would have done differently.

"I wouldn't have canceled military support to Ukraine, which Joe Biden did the day he took office," Pence responded. "It's no real surprise, remember the Obama administration would only send blankets and meals to Ukraine.

"We came in, we reversed that. We provided them with Javelin missiles, better military hardware that made them better against the invasion that would come a year and a half ago."

Pence noted in his recent visit to Ukraine, both President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military leaders has a specific appreciation for having received the javelin missiles from the Trump-Pence administration, because it repelled the Russian invasion in the woods outside the capital of Kyiv last year.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!