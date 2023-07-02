'As Long as It Takes?' Pence: 'It Shouldn't Take That Long!'

President Joe Biden has made myriad mistakes in weakening the U.S. on the global stage, but none is more deadly than the ongoing gaffe of "slow-walking" military support, according to former Vice President Mike Pence on Newsmax.

"Joe Biden says, 'we're there as long as it takes;' well, Tom, my attitude is it shouldn't take that long!" Pence emphatically told host Tom Basile in an interview airing Sunday.

"We're the most powerful military in the world. We've only spent 3% of our defense budget in support of Ukraine, and we've achieved the extraordinary progress we've seen there.

"We need to speed up the delivery of tanks, of missiles, of F-16s, and I believe Ukraine can fight and win this war."

Pence is thus far the only GOP presidential primary candidate to visit Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the middle of the Russian invasion, having returned this weekend with a warning.

"What I heard from President Zelenskyy and his military commanders is that Biden continues to slow walk military aid," Pence lamented. "They promised 33 Abrams tanks in January. Now they're telling the Ukrainians they won't have them until September.

"They've approved the training of F-16 pilots, but now they're telling them they're not going to approve the delivery of F-16s until January."

Pence, who hearkened back to the words of former President Ronald Reagan a few times in the interview with Basile, used the words of Reagan who had visited the areas of the collapsing Soviet Union.

"Here's our goal: We win, they lose," Pence recalled. "I'm saying nothing different."

Pence also pointed back to the Cold War "Reagan Doctrine."

"If you're willing the fight the communists in your country, we'll give you the means to fight them there, so we don't have to fight them here," he said.

It will be a winning strategy for Ukraine, the U.S., and the world.

"If we speed up the delivery of tanks, armaments, rockets, and F-16s, what I heard from President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian military they can win this fight by driving Russia out," Pence concluded.

"That will not only check Russian aggression – and we can see this invasion in Ukraine is already dividing their military; it's already dividing the people of Russia, as well as claiming innocent lives on both sides of the border – I also think it sends a deafening message to China that the United States and the wider world would not tolerate the redrawning of national lines by force."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!