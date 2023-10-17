Mike Pence Town Hall: Media Quick to Abandon Israel Except Newsmax

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, stressed Tuesday that much of American media is quick to abandon Israel – but Newsmax is not.

Appearing on Newsmax for an exclusive town hall, Pence slammed mainstream media outlets critical of Israel's response to the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood massacre by Hamas that killed hundreds of civilians.

"We know the global media and much of the media – Newsmax excepted – in this country will turn against Israel," Pence explained.

"I've seen it again and again when I was a vice president, when I was governor, when we moved strong pro-Israel legislation in Indiana, when I was a leader in the Congress in all my years," he continued. "I am very concerned."

Earlier this month, Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt criticized MSNBC for its coverage of the terrorist attacks against Israel, asking if Hamas is "writing the scripts" for their programs.

A study released in July by the Ruderman Family Foundation and the NGO Network Contagion Research Institute also found that Israel was the most attacked country on the social media and news platform X.

The country was accused of human rights abuses 55 times more frequently than Russia, which is currently invading Ukraine, and 38 times more often than Iran, which is accused of orchestrating Hamas' attacks.

Pence ranks fifth in the Republican primary, sitting at 4.6% as of Oct. 17, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls.

Former President Donald Trump leads the primary, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

