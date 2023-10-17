×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pence | townhall | israel | hamas | gop primary | 2024 election | newsmax

Mike Pence Town Hall: Media Quick to Abandon Israel Except Newsmax

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 09:05 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, stressed Tuesday that much of American media is quick to abandon Israel – but Newsmax is not.

Appearing on Newsmax for an exclusive town hall, Pence slammed mainstream media outlets critical of Israel's response to the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood massacre by Hamas that killed hundreds of civilians.

"We know the global media and much of the media – Newsmax excepted – in this country will turn against Israel," Pence explained.

"I've seen it again and again when I was a vice president, when I was governor, when we moved strong pro-Israel legislation in Indiana, when I was a leader in the Congress in all my years," he continued. "I am very concerned."

Earlier this month, Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt criticized MSNBC for its coverage of the terrorist attacks against Israel, asking if Hamas is "writing the scripts" for their programs.

A study released in July by the Ruderman Family Foundation and the NGO Network Contagion Research Institute also found that Israel was the most attacked country on the social media and news platform X.

The country was accused of human rights abuses 55 times more frequently than Russia, which is currently invading Ukraine, and 38 times more often than Iran, which is accused of orchestrating Hamas' attacks.

Pence ranks fifth in the Republican primary, sitting at 4.6% as of Oct. 17, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls.

Former President Donald Trump leads the primary, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, stressed Tuesday that much of American media is quick to abandon Israel, but Newsmax is not.
mike pence, townhall, israel, hamas, gop primary, 2024 election, newsmax, media bias, polls
307
2023-05-17
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 09:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved